(WGHP) — The Powerball jackpot went up $15 million on Wednesday and now stands at $850 million for tonight’s drawing, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release.

A winner could claim the jackpot as an $850 million annuity or $397.4 million in cash.

Wednesday’s jackpot represents the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

“When players see a Powerball jackpot reach that amount, they start dreaming about the impact that a win like that would have on their lives,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have seen lots of big wins recently in North Carolina, including on Monday, and we would love to see a jackpot win tonight.”

In Monday’s drawing, four different tickets matched four white balls and the red ball to win $50,000.

One of the tickets, a $3 Power Play ticket, doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit. That ticket was bought at S&D Food Mart on East Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia.

The three $50,000 winning tickets came from:

Lowes Foods on Reidsville Road in Walkertown

Highway 33 Convenience Mart on N.C. 33 in Edward in Beaufort County

A winning ticket was bought in Fletcher using the Online Play program on the lottery’s website

The Powerball jackpot has gone 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.