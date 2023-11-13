NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Willie Pridgen Jr., of Rocky Mount, said his children will benefit the most after he won a $1 million scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I want to invest the money and leave it to my children,” Pridgen said, “so they can have a better life than I had.”

Pridgen bought his winning $10 Red Hot Millions ticket from Tony’s Tobacco Shop on West Mount Drive in Nashville.

“I was amazed and overwhelmed,” he said. “This is a one-in-a-million deal.”

When Pridgen arrived at the lottery headquarters, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,503.

“My family is really going to benefit from this,” he said.

