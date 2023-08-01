LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Post Malone show, a thunderstorm and a bathroom break all played a role in Zachary Sharpe, of Thomasville, winning a $100,000 scratch-off prize.

“It was a wonderful day,” Sharpe said. “One of the best days of my life.”

Sharpe drove to Charlotte on Saturday with his wife and children to go to a Post Malone concert.

“It was incredible,” Sharpe said. “He puts on a wonderful show.”

At one point during the show, severe rain caused a delay.

Sharpe credits that as one of the main reasons he won since the delay caused him to drive back much later than he initially planned.

“I think about all of the factors that played into when I got to that store,” he said. “It was the perfect storm.”

On his drive back home with his family, Sharpe bought a $30 Black Titanium ticket from the Sheetz on South Main Street in Lexington.

“We stopped so they could use the restroom,” he said. “I bought a couple tickets and started scratching.”

Sharpe said he won $300 on his first ticket, but his second ticket left him at a loss for words.

“When I scratched it off I about passed out,” he said. “I was literally speechless. We all were.”

Sharpe arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay for school, pay bills and save some for another rainy day.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.