WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mega Millions ticket in North Carolina won $2 million in Tuesday’s record-breaking drawing.

The $3 ticket came from Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X Megaplier hit.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

North Carolina also had two tickets that matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. The wins happeneed with tickets purchased at:

Philomena Inc. on South Church Street in Burlington

Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

North Carolina became one of two states with a $2 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing. The other came from Florida.

Tuesday’s $1.58 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, was won by a single ticket bought in Florida.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.