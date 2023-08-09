WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mega Millions ticket in North Carolina won $2 million in Tuesday’s record-breaking drawing.
The $3 ticket came from Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington.
The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X Megaplier hit.
The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
North Carolina also had two tickets that matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. The wins happeneed with tickets purchased at:
- Philomena Inc. on South Church Street in Burlington
- Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville
The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
North Carolina became one of two states with a $2 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing. The other came from Florida.
Tuesday’s $1.58 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, was won by a single ticket bought in Florida.
Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?
Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.
You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.