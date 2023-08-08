SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Diane Howard, of Clinton, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $4 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Howard bought her winning ticket from the Circle K on West N.C. 24 in Warsaw.

When Howard arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, she had a choice to make.

She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $200,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

She chose the lump sum of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $1,710,009.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.