WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lorette Holliday from Wilmington said all she has been thinking about is getting a new chair after she won $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I want to get one of those La-Z-Boy chairs,” she said. “That’s the main thing I want.”

Holliday said she recently had surgery on her foot and would love a new chair to prop her feet up.

“That’s all I was thinking about on the way here,” she said.

Holliday bought her winning ticket from Sam’s Superette on South 6th Street in Wilmington.

“I looked at it about four or five times to make sure it was real and not a dream,” Holliday said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to claim her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,501.

