ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Traci Douglas, of Kannapolis, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Douglas bought her winning s ticket from ShopRite Markets on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,501.

