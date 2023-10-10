ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Loretta Jones, of Maxton, says she plans to take a vacation to Hawaii after winning a $2 million scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My dream vacation has always been Hawaii,” she said. “I want to take that trip now.”

Jones bought her winning $20 $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Short Stop Mart on West Dr. MLK Jr. Drive in Maxton.

“I saw the dollar sign and thought, ‘Oh, I won my $20 back,’” she said. “Then I looked at it again, and I started screaming.”

Jones said she could barely control herself after she saw how much she won.

“I fell to the floor,” she said. “I had to ask my daughter if it was real.”

When Jones arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $855,006.

“You never think something like this will happen to you,” Jones said. “I’m still in disbelief.”

She said in addition to her trip to Hawaii, she will use her winnings to pay some bills.

