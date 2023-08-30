DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tiffany Warner, of Durham, bought a Carolina Keno ticket and won $168,750, which is the largest prize won in the history of the Keno game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers you play, and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for.

Warner’s won Friday afternoon with a multiplier ticket purchased during the last Carolina Keno Bonus hour promotion.

She matched all seven numbers in a 7 Spot game and with a 5X multiplier and a 50 percent bonus ended up with a ticket worth $168,750.

Warner bought her winning ticket from The House on South Miami Boulevard in Durham.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $120,251.

