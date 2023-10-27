Gloria Mejia, of Raleigh, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Mejia bought her Super Loteria ticket from the Circle K on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.
She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Thursday.
After tax withholdings, she took home $97,875.
