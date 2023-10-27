Gloria Mejia, of Raleigh, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Mejia bought her Super Loteria ticket from the Circle K on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Thursday.

After tax withholdings, she took home $97,875.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.