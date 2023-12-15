HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WGHP) — Francene Ray, of Fayetteville, bought a $50 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in a new game.

Ray bought her winning $10 Million Spectacular ticket from Walmart on Legion Road in Hope Mills.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,264.

