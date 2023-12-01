RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Kiu Nim, of Raleigh, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Nim bought her winning Power 20s ticket from A&C Supermarket on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,256.

