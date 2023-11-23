MINT HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Beverly Hurston, of Charlotte, played Cash 5 and won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Her win happened Nov. 8 in the first of four drawings for the promotion.

Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.

Players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket in a retail location receive an entry into the Bonus Cash drawing.

Hurston purchased her Cash 5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill.

She arrived at lottery headquarters to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,250.

