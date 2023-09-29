GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rose Brooks, of Gastonia, bought a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Monday’s Powerball drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Brooks bought her winning ticket from S&D Food Mart on East Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia.

She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim her prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,277.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $925 million jackpot or $432.4 million in cash.

The jackpot represents the fourth largest in Powerball history.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.