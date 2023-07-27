IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lynne Lepley, of Statesville, saw the Mega Millions jackpot climbing higher last week, so she bought a lottery ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s a thrill,” she said as she claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Lepley bought her $2 Mega Millions ticket through Online Play for the July 21 drawing.

Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $712,501.

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $910 million or $464.2 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

