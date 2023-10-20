VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nakeyia Fuller, of Henderson, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket on Thursday and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Fuller bought her winning 50X The Cash ticket from Granville Food Mart on N.C. 158 in Oxford.

When Fuller arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,503.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.