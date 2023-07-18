GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Yolunda Shannon, of Belmont, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket and won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Shannon bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Highland Street in Mount Holly.

She matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

The $1 million prize was one of three won in Friday’s drawing with the other two wins happening in California.

Shannon claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $712,501.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.