CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rosalind Rivers, of Charlotte, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Rivers bought her winning $2 ticket from Food Mart on The Plaza in Charlotte.

Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million in the Oct. 21 drawing.

The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Rivers took home $712,501.

