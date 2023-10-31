CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rosalind Rivers, of Charlotte, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Rivers bought her winning $2 ticket from Food Mart on The Plaza in Charlotte.

Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million in the Oct. 21 drawing.

The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Rivers took home $712,501.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.