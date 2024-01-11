NEWPORT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Culpepper, of Newport, won $1 million on Monday from a scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I jumped out of my car and ran into my house screaming at the top of my lungs,” she laughed. “Then I just dropped to my knees and hit the floor.”

Culpepper bought her winning $10 Multiplier Mania ticket from Newport BP on Main Street in Newport.

“My son’s fiancé was home when I was screaming, and she asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ … I yelled, ‘I just won a million dollars,’” Culpepper said.

She started calling different family members right away, but none of them believed her.

“I play tricks sometimes and pick on them, so they needed to see proof,” she said.

Culpepper said the timing of this win will definitely come in handy for her.

“This is a game changer for me,” she said. “The first part of 2024 is looking outstanding.”

When Culpepper arrived in Raleigh on Wednesday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $429,003.

She plans to buy a new car, pay some bills, do some home repairs and take a cruise to the Caribbean.

