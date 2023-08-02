PINEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1.25 billion after no one won the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing.

One ticket in North Carolina did match all five white balls in the drawing to win $1 million. The ticket came from the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville.

Nationally, a $3 Megaplier ticket sold in Texas won $4 million while $1 million wins also happened in California, Massachusetts, New York and Wisconsin.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

In addition to the $1 million win, four tickets in North Carolina matched four white balls and the yellow Megaball to win $10,000:

At the Food Lion on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh

At the Circle K on N.C 27 West in Sanford

At the Sheetz on New Garden Road in Greensboro

At the Walmart on U.S. 70 in Newport

Friday’s estimated $1.25 billion jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history.

A winner could choose the annuity prize or a lump sum of $625.3 million.

