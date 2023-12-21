GARNER, N.C. (WGHP) — Timothy Emerick, of Garner, bought two tickets for the Dec. 13 Powerball drawing and, after uncovering two $100,000 prizes, he plans to give one of the prizes to his twin brother, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I always said if I won, I would share it with him,” Emerick said.

Emerick moved to North Carolina a couple months ago to be closer to his brother. He said the decision to give him one of the prizes was easy.

“Over the years whenever I’ve needed him, he’s been there,” Emerick said. “I think he’d do the same thing if the situation was reversed.”

He bought his winning tickets from the BJ’s Membership Club on Shenstone Boulevard in Garner where he works.

He bought the ticket from a store associate who was working at the time.

Emerick matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

He said he initially didn’t plan to buy two identical tickets.

“The gentleman at the store accidentally printed two tickets with the same numbers, so I just decided to buy them both,” he said.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his $100,000 prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,251.

He said he will use his winnings to pay some bills.

