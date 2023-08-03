CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Ehab Mayy, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $742,366 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Mayy bought his Quick Pick ticket using Online Play.

His numbers matched all five white balls in the July 7 drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $528,937.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.