CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — Daniel Hanson, of Cary, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $577,594 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hanson bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Parkway Convenience on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Dec. 20 drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $411,536.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.