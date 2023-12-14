GARNER, N.C. (WGHP) — Jonathan Luna, of Garner, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $475,492 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Luna bought his winning ticket from Steve’s Mini Mart on West Garner Road in Garner.

His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Dec. 8 drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Luna claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $338,788.

