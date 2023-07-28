GASTONIA. N.C. (WGHP) — Alfred Yeldell, of Charlotte, bought a Cash 5 ticket and won $356,625, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Yeldell bought his winning s $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Kingsway on East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia.

His numbers matched all five white balls, winning him the jackpot for the July 25 drawing.

Yeldell arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $254,097.

He plans to buy his wife a brand-new car and pay off some bills.

