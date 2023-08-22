CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Eaves, of Clinton, decided to buy a Cash 5 ticket on Wednesday and won $331,792, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was my first time playing that game,” he said.

Eaves said he bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket on the NC Education Lottery mobile app.

After checking his numbers the next morning, Eaves told his wife that he thought he won.

“I still wasn’t certain,” he said. “When I decided it was real, we began discussing how we were going to use the money.”

He said they talked about using the winnings to help with house and car payments as well as giving some money to charity and his church.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $236,404.

