CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Charles Brooks, of Newport, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $324,439 jackpot.

Brooks bought his winning 20X The Cash ticket from Jim Dandy on U.S. 70 in Morehead City on Dec. 30.

When Brooks bouht his ticket, the jackpot stood at $648,878.

Since Brooks bought a $5 ticket, he received 50% of the progressive jackpot.

He arrived Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $231,975.

