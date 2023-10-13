HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — John Stiles, of Clyde, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $273,471 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Stiles bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Samir’s on Wiggins Road in Candler.

His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Sept. 20 drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Stiles claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Friday in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $194,848.

