WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Franklin Dunn, of Fuquay-Varina, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won $268,913 on Wednesday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Dunn bought his winning ticket from Chalybeate Store on U.S. 401 North in Fuquay-Varina.

His Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Dunn claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $191,601.

