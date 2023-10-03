NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Matthew Shipley, of Newton, won $25,000 a year for life after buying a $2 Lucky for Life ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We have been camping all over,” Shipley said. “We bought a camper, and now we can pay it off.”

Shipley bought his winning ticket for Thursday’s drawing using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

“I just about had a heart attack,” he said. “Then I woke my wife up to tell her we won.”

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum.

He chose the $390,000 lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $277,896.

Shipley said in addition to paying off his camper, he can pay off his mortgage and save some for retirement.

