ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lydell McRae, of Shannon, bought a Lucky for Life ticket and won a $ 25,000-a-year-for-life prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

He bought his winning $2 ticket for the July 20 drawing from B&G Grocery on Rennert Road in Shannon.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 1.8 million.

McRae claimed his prize Monday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum.

He chose the $390,000 lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $277,875.

