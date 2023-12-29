CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nicholas Parker, of Pittsboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I really thought it was a dream and that I would wake up any second,” he said. “I was pinching myself.”

Parker bought his winning Carolina Panthers scratch-off from the Sheetz on North Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina on Friday morning.

“At first, I thought I just won $200,” he said. “Then I saw all the zeroes, and I just sat there looking at it.”

He said it took a minute for him to process the win.

“When it finally set in, I got super excited and started freaking out a little bit,” he said.

Parker arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to claim his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,501.

He said he will use the money to pay bills and invest.

