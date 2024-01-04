MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Toy McLeod, of Aberdeen, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

He bought his winning 100X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen.

When McLeod arrived on Tuesday to collect his winnings, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump sum of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $858,006.

