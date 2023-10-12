RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Kelvin Barr, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Barr bought his winning ticket online.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the April 19 drawing to win $50,000.

His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

Barr arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $20 million jackpot if taken as an annuity or $8.8 million in cash.

