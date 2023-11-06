YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Johnny McCurry, of Burnsville, bought a $5 scratch-off and won the first $150,000 top prize in the new Power Cashword game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

McCurry bought his winning ticket from Southeast Energy on U.S. 19 East Bypass in Burnsville.

He arrived Monday at lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

After required tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

