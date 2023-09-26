HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Jones, of Lumber Bridge, bought a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $150,000 prize in the Powerball drawing on Sept. 19, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Jones bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Shop N Save on Harris Avenue in Raeford.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers an $835 million jackpot or $390.4 million in cash.

The jackpot represents the fourth largest in Powerball history.

