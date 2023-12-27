MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Francis Garcia Arita, of Mooresville, became the first player to win a $100,000 prize playing a digital instant game on Sunday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was wild,” he said. “I still don’t believe it. Just unreal.”

Arita won playing The Lamp. He played $20 to win $100,000, and the odds of that win are 1 in 1,000,000.

He said he immediately told his wife the big news.

“We were jumping around,” Arita said. “She was so happy.”

He said he started playing digital instant games after seeing a commercial for them on TV.

“I already had the app, so I thought I would try it,” Arita said. “I started winning some, so I kept playing.”

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Friday in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

Arita plans to pay some bills with his winnings and save the rest.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.