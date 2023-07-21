DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Omar Thaher, of Greenville, got a scratch-off ticket as a birthday present and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was like a dream,” he said. “I’ve never won anything before.”

Thaher’s winning ticket came from Joy Quick Mart on North Duke Street in Durham.

“I really, really needed this,” Thaher said.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

“I’m about to travel overseas for a family emergency, so this came at the perfect time,” Thaher said.

Thaher said in addition to using the money for travel expenses, he plans to use it for a down payment on a new house.

