SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny Parks, of Salisbury, won a $100,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” he said.
Parks bought his winning $50 $10 Million Spectacular ticket on Sunday from Han-Dee Hugo’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury.
“I called my wife and told her to sit down because I had news for her,” Parks said.
He said his wife didn’t believe him at first.
“She thought I was messing with her,” Parks said. “She was excited though.”
He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,264.
Parks said he plans to use his winnings to pay some bills.
