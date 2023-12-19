SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny Parks, of Salisbury, won a $100,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” he said.

Parks bought his winning $50 $10 Million Spectacular ticket on Sunday from Han-Dee Hugo’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury.

“I called my wife and told her to sit down because I had news for her,” Parks said.

He said his wife didn’t believe him at first.

“She thought I was messing with her,” Parks said. “She was excited though.”

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,264.

Parks said he plans to use his winnings to pay some bills.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.