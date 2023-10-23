SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — James Blalock, of Sanford, bought a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Blalock bought his winning ticket from Short Stop on Carbonton Road in Sanford.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Oct. 18 drawing to win $50,000.

His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Blalock arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,251.

