Jason Carter, of Morrisville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Carter bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

His numbers matched all five white balls in the Aug. 7 drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

