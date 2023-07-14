CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jerry Mullins, of Pineville, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

He bought the winning Multiplier Mania ticket from the Food Lion on Johnston Road in Charlotte.

When Mullins arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,503.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.