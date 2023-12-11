RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bobby Wilder, of Raleigh, won the first $1 million prize in a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m definitely going to make sure my family is going to have the best Christmas,” he said.

Wilder’s big win came on the new $50 scratch-off, $10 Million Spectacular, which debuted earlier this week.

He bought his winning ticket on Thursday from Fast Pik Food Mart on Garner Road in Raleigh.

“I called my mom crying and told her, ‘I just won a million dollars,’” he said.

When Wilder arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,514.

Wilder said in addition to planning a great Christmas for his family, he will save some of his winnings, ‘for a rainy day.’

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.