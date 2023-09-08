Robert Davis, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket at a grocery store and won Friday’s jackpot of $1,226,664.

Davis bought his $1 ticket at the Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte.

His Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers in Friday’s Cash 5 drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Wednesday’s jackpot is $183,000.

Davis claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $873,998.

