WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — William Roberts, of Morrisville, said he plans to use a $1 million scratch-off win to expand his trucking business, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m a truck driver,” he said. “So I’ll probably invest the money into buying more trucks for my business.”

Roberts bought his winning $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Circle K on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

“I got up Sunday morning and went to buy a cup of coffee from the store,” he said. “I sat in my car drinking my coffee while I scratched my ticket.”

Roberts said he won $500 the first time he bought a $10 Million Spectacular ticket.

“I’ve been doing pretty well on that $50 ticket,” he said. “This win was unbelievable though.”

When Roberts arrived at lottery headquarters, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $429,014.

