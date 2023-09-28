JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Chad Lequire, of Whittier, said he plans to buy a home for his family after a $10 Fast Play ticket won him a $827,330 jackpot on Wednesday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I still can’t believe it right now to be honest with you,” Lequire said.

He bought his winning Big Bucks Bingo ticket early Wednesday morning from PJ’s Fast Food Mart on Asheville Highway in Sylva.

“It was just part of my normal routine,” Lequire said. “And that’s the game I like to play.”

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $827,330. Since he bought a $10 ticket, Lequire received 100% of the progressive jackpot.

“I’ve never won anything big like this before,” Lequire said.

He arrived Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $589,476.

In addition to buying a house, Lequire said he will pay some bills and help out his family.

