RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Lottery Commission on Wednesday approved the application forms for sports betting operators looking to be licensed in the state.

The step allows the lottery commission to start taking applications for “interactive sports wagering operators” and the “associated sports betting suppliers and providers,” the group said in a release.

“We know North Carolinians are wondering when the first bets can be made,” Ripley Rand, chair of the commission, said. “Lots of work still needs to be completed. The commission is going to be thoughtful and thorough in its rulemaking.”

That rulemaking process is still being worked on and is one of the steps preventing sports betting in the state from starting at the beginning of 2024.

“We see questions about whether sports betting will be up and running in time for the Super Bowl,” Rand said. “It’s clear, however, with all the work remaining to be done and the timetable set out in state law that unfortunately won’t be the case.”

In addition to completing the rulemaking for sports betting, commissioners also still have to know how many applicants there are for licenses, complete background checks on applicants and their key individuals, approve provisional licenses for suppliers and make sure that “licensed operators’ proposed internal controls are robust and compliant, and that their key equipment and software have been certified by an independent laboratory.”

According to the NC Lottery Commission, those wishing to be licensed sports betting operators in North Carolina must complete the following steps:

Submit their complete application as soon as possible (the commission is suggesting by Dec. 27)

Obtain a “written designation agreement” — a private business agreement between the operator and a sports team, league or venue — to go with their application

Prepare to show full compliance with the rules and to show internal control systems are in place to protect bettors

Demonstrate an established, responsible gaming program

“Approving applications is a major step forward,” Rand said. “With all the progress we’ve made, we expect to be in a position early in the new year to announce when sports betting can begin in North Carolina.”