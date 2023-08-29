CARTHAGE, N.C. (WGHP) — Debra and John Whitaker, of Cameron, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

They bought their winning Big Cash Payout ticket from the Food Lion on Monroe Street in Carthage.

When they arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect their prize, they had a decision to make.

They could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

They chose to split the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

They both received $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they each took home $427,503.