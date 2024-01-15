WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — George Rongotes Jr., of Wilmington, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $154,166 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Rongotes bought his winning Double Win ticket on Jan. 3 from Ludus Social Club, which is a bar he owns on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $308,332.

Since Rongotes bought a $5 ticket, he received 50% of the progressive jackpot.

He arrived Thursday to collect his prize.

More from FOX8

North Carolina News

See the latest North Carolina news

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $99,051.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website