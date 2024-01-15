WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — George Rongotes Jr., of Wilmington, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $154,166 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Rongotes bought his winning Double Win ticket on Jan. 3 from Ludus Social Club, which is a bar he owns on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $308,332.

Since Rongotes bought a $5 ticket, he received 50% of the progressive jackpot.

He arrived Thursday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $99,051.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.