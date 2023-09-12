WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Eleas Ottley, of Wake Forest, bought a $2 Fast Play ticket Sunday morning and won a $120,706 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Ottley bought her winning 10X The Cash ticket from Hasty Mart on South Bickett Boulevard in Louisburg.

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $603,530. Since she bought a $2 ticket, she received 20% of the progressive jackpot or $120,706.

Ottley arrived Monday at lottery headquarters to collect her prize.

She chose to share some of her winnings with her nephew, Steddy Primus of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Ottley claimed $70,009 of the jackpot.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $49,882.

Primus received $50,697.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Primus took home $36,122.

